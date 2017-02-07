The Burlington Shag Club's Valentine's Dance Benefits Hospice

Burlington Shag Club

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Six-counts, eight-steps, swing and rock! Check this out, it's time to shag!

The Burlington Shag Club 's annual Valentine Dinner Dance is Saturday, February 11, 2017. The best part is that it benefits the Alamance-Caswell Hospice & Palliative Care Center. This year's theme is delivering love.

The Burlington Shag Club is going into its 32nd year as an organization and out of the 32 years the club has had an event most of these years raising about $665,000.00 for organizations in Alamance County.

"The evening is fun, but it's not just about the fun. It's about giving back to people who need it," said Burlington Shag Club member, Amber Allen.

When you go Saturday, you'll enjoy music from Jim Quick and Coastline. The band has won almost every Carolina Beach Music Award known. During intermission, you'll enjoy additional entertainment, a DJ and don't forget about dinner.

The Burlington Shag Club's Valentine Dinner Dance is this Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Burlington Ramada. Doors open at 6 p.m. The buffet dinner goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance and be purchased by clicking here . Or you can buy them at the door for $30

For more information contact Stephen Stearns at 336-214-5346 or Joan Kimbro at 336-260-3129.

