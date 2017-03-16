The Color Run Returns To Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Get ready to dream in color and get some exercise too! The happiest 5K on the planet returns to Winston-Salem and you're invited!

The Color Run®, the largest 5k event series in the world, will bring its 2017 tour theme, The Color Run Dream Tour, Presented by Lay’s®, to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Saturday, Mar. 18, kicking off at 10:00 a.m.

The Color Run Dream Tour will create a world where anything is possible, unicorns are real and foam clouds make everything better. The 2017 theme will make Color Runners’ dreams a lot more colorful with unforgettable music, color throws and an all new Foam Zone and Dream Wall.

The Winston-Salem run benefits the LAMB foundation, a not-for- profit charity dedicated solely to assisting those with intellectual disabilities in the state of North Carolina.



“We want The Color Run to bring happiness and health to people’s lives, and even be the motivator that kicks off Color Runners’ healthy lifestyles. We are excited to come to Winston-Salem and give Color Runners the opportunity to step into a dream with us and enjoy a 5k that inspires people to get out and be active with their friends and families, all while having a blast!” said Nick Pearson, The Color Run’s event director.



For the first time ever Color Runners are transported through a whimsical fog Dream Tunnel as they take their first steps towards making dreams a reality. As participants enter the magical course, they experience the classic Color Zones and the brand new Foam Zone, where they’re surrounded by dreamy colored foam or “clouds” as they run through the most colorful dream of all.

The Dream Tour is filled with even more vibrant music across the whole course, radiant new colors, giant unicorns and the Dream Wall—a new addition to the course where runners spray paint their dreams on the wall to be seen by all. After crossing the Finish Line, Color Runners enjoy the Finish Festival, where they party with the Runicorn, dance, find unique photo opportunities and join in on massive color throws every couple of minutes.



Each Color Runner receives a custom race kit, including a limited-edition Dream Tour race shirt, a Unicorn Finisher’s Medal, embroidered headband, fun temporary tattoos and a color-in runner’s bib—to inspire participants to decorate and color their runner’s bib.



Event: The Color Run Dream Tour, Presented by Lay’s in Winston-Salem

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Tickets: Team | $29.99

Individual | $34.99





