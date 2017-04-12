The Dash Are Dash-ing Back To Winston-Salem For Home Opener

Winston-Salem Dash

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The home team is back in town! The Winston-Salem Dash return to BB&T Ballpark Thursday, April 13th after spending some time on the road. The minor-league team takes on Buies Creek through the weekend.

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain and Maddie Gardner hung out in the dug out to get a preview of the home opener and season.

From running the bases to running to the concession stand - the Dash says everything is ready for the team's big night. They'll welcome fans with post-game fireworks, giveaways, a chance for your kids to run the bases and, of course, ballpark cuisine.

It doesn't stop there. The team begins another home series Monday with "All-You-Can-Eat for Free Night." Fans will get free hotdogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers through the seventh inning. They'll round out the home opener festivities on Wednesday, April 19th with "Pups in the Park."

Tickets are on sale now for the season. You can purchase yours by calling the box office at (336)714-2287 or going to the team's website.

