WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The First Stop Cultural Expo will provide free community entertainment and access to human service providers.

The Winston-Salem Foundation is teaming up with local arts groups to put on the event.

"The idea is to offer a day of fun while making it easy for the community to access the resources they need," said Reverend Kenneth Holly, one of the event organizers.

There will be free multicultural food, a wide array of performances and access to human service providers.

The event is happening on January 28 from 12:30 - 4 p.m. It will take place at the Millennium Center, located at 101 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem.

The event is free and open to the public.

CLICK HERE for more information.

