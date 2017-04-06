The Fresh Market Celebrates 35 Delicious Years

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Fresh food, great selection and quality prices. They don't call it the Fresh Market for nothing.

The Greensboro-based specialty grocer is celebrating 35 years. And the theme this month is berries!

Sheri Castle, The Fresh Market's Culinary Expert demonstrated some of their featured recipes starring fresh strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.

Crisp Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette Makes six servings Strawberry Vinaigrette 1 pint fresh strawberries, washed and trimmed 1/2 cup raspberry vinegar 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons honey Pinch of salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, to taste 1/4 to 1/2 cup grapeseed oil or vegetable oil Salad 8 cups butter lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces 3/4 cup toasted pecans or almonds 4 ounces soft goat cheese Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste For the vinaigrette: Purée the berries, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper in a blender. With the blender running, drizzle in the oil. You can make this vinaigrette up to 1 day ahead. Store covered and refrigerated. Return to room temperature before serving. For the salad: Divide the greens on a platter or among serving plates. Drizzle with some of the vinaigrette. Scatter the nuts and bits of cheese over the salad. Season with pepper. Serve immediately with the remaining vinaigrette on the side. Pound Cake and Berries with Luscious Lemon Sauce Makes eight servings Sauce 1 cup lemon curd 1 (8-ounce) container crème fraiche Vanilla or Lemon Pound Cake 1 pint fresh berries For the sauce: Whisk together the lemon curd and mascarpone in a small bowl until very smooth and creamy. Serve at room temperature. Store covered and refrigerated for up to one week. Return to room temperature and stir well before serving. To assemble: Cut the cake into 8 slices. Top with a couple of spoonsful of the lemon sauce and a small handful of berries. Serve at once.

© 2017 WFMY-TV