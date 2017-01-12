The Greensboro Opera Presents Carmen

Greensboro Opera

Greensboro Opera presents Bizet's Carmen on January 13th and 15th, 2017 in a fully staged production in UNCG Auditorium under the direction of Director David Holley. The production will be sung in French with English supertitles projected above the stage help the audience understand.

Greensboro Opera has assembled a world-class cast, featuring international stars in leading roles alongside the finest singers from the Piedmont Triad. Metropolitan Opera mezzo-soprano Sandra Piques Eddy appears in the title role, returning to Greensboro after her triumph in Rossini's Cinderella in Greensboro Opera's August 2015 production. Her toreador and fellow Met artist is baritone David Pershall, who made his debut at the Met last December in the title role of The Barber of Seville and went on to sing Manon Lescaut at the Vienna Staatsoper opposite Anna Netrebko in the spring.

Rounding out the cast are tenor Dinyar Vania (Don José), Melinda Whittington (Micaëla), Donald Hartmann (Zuniga), Stephanie Foley Davis (Mércedès), Joann Martinson (Frasquita), Scott MacLeod (El Dancaïro), Jacob Wright (El Remendado), and Ted Federle (Moralès). Distinguished conductor and pianist Ted Taylor will conduct the performances. The production will feature a large chorus of thirty-four singers and a children's chorus of twenty (in collaboration with Ann Doyle and the Greensboro Youth Chorus), all accompanied by the Greensboro Opera Orchestra. The evocative scenery, designed by Franco Colavecchia for the Chautauqua Opera, will be complemented by wonderful costumes designed by Susan Memmott Allred for the Utah Opera.

Greensboro Opera is a community-based company dedicated to fostering the growth of opera, and to presenting professional productions of the highest artistic caliber for the enjoyment, education, and enrichment of the Triad region of North Carolina.

Show times and ticket Information

Friday, January 13th @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 15th @ 2:00 p.m.

To get tickets:

• In person: Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. (M-F, 12 noon-6:00pm)

• By phone: (336) 272-0160

• Online: Purchase your tickets online at http://www.greensboroopera.org/

(© 2017 WFMY)