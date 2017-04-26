The Greensboro Symphony Strikes Back

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Visit a galaxy far, far away with the Greensboro Symphony at the Tanger Outlets POPS season finale: The Symphony Strikes Back!
The concert will feature music from sci-fi films including scores the Star Wars film saga, The Twilight Zone, Superman, and Star Trek. The event will also feature a special tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and members of the Fighting 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion appearing in costume.
You can come dressed as your favorite sci-fi character!
The concert is Saturday night (April 29) at 8 p.m. at Westover Church on 505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro.
