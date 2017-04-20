The High Point Farmers Market Opens This Weekend

HIGH POINT, NC -- The High Point Farmers Market will return to the city on April 22nd! Fresh produce, crafts and baked goods will fill the parking lot next to the High Point Public Library offering local farmers the chance to sell directly to the public. This is the fifth year of the market.





Other activities at the Farmers Market Kickoff include:

• 9:00 AM to noon: Drop-in seed starter program provided by Homegrown Heroes. Children can come to the Arts and Education Plaza to receive seeds, a starter cup and instructions for planting

• 10:00 AM: “How to Meet and Greet Dogs Safely”, a children’s program in the Arts and Education Plaza. Dog obedience instructors Shirley Probert and Jean Wright will demonstrate safety with dogs and handlers to interact with.

• 10:00 AM: Jazz trio led by Eric Landsperger in the parking lot near the Market, sponsored by the Friends of the High Point Public Library

• 2:00 PM: Artcycle project awards in the Story Room. Art projects created with recycled items will be judged earlier and winners will be announced at 2:00 p.m. All entries will be on display in the Story Room.

The market is not just about fresh produce but promoting a healthy lifestyle and sense of community. There will be free health screenings every day the market is open. The High Point Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

