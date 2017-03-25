The Mind Body Connection

New technology could help you control computers with your thoughts. (Photo: (Photo: Photo Disc))

Your body responds to the way you think, feel and act.

We've often heard there's a mind-body connection, but is it really true?

Psychotherapist Nannette Funderburk is sharing some insight on the Good Morning Show.

Dr. Funderburk says there is a connection between the mind and the body.

Think about how a certain thought can make your eyes tear up, or how frustrating news may make your head hurt, or how racing thoughts keep your body awake at night.

She says poor physical health can cause an increase in mental health problems, and the opposite is true as well. Poor mental health can contribute to physical health issues.

Dr. Funderburk says this also impacts children.

Children may not be able to articulate what is going on in their minds, but they may know that their stomach feels funny or their hands get tingly, or some other physical sensation. This is where it is helpful to have an aware parent or caregiver who talks to, and listens to, their child; and sometimes "hears between the lines." Their stresses may not seem impactful to us but it is still the child's stress.

If you have questions, you can reach Dr. Funderburk at (336) 285-7173.

You can also check out their website: http://www.theselgroup.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY