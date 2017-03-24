The Southern Ideal Home Show Is Back In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Southern Ideal Home Show is back for it's seventeenth year. The Greensboro Coliseum is now a home and garden paradise with 6,000 square feet of lush gardens and fully equipped tiny homes. Designer rooms, local artists and retail booths line the walls of the special events center with something or everyone.

This year American Pickers star Danielle Colby, also known as the "The Queen of Rust Picking," will be at the show to answer questions about finding and transforming "junk," into a trendy piece for your home. Local artists will also be there selling original art.

Have questions for a professional? Get them answered at the show. More than 300 local home and garden professionals will be on site to help you with your home projects. The Greensboro Builder's Association says the folks at the show are contractors and builders you can trust with your questions.

There are also opportunities for you to taste food and wine or start planning a dream vacation. Bring your shopping lists along and make sure to check out all of the items for sell at the show.

For times and ticket prices visit the show's website.

