The Stories To Click On Today

Here is your daily checklist, the stories everyone is clicking on.

Let's seee.....excuses for speeding tickets. I'm late for work, need to find a restroom or my wife's going into labor!

But one massachussets man told police quite the tall tale. "You were tracking that deer with your radar gun not me!

Dennis Sayers of Haverill, Mass said it was the deer going 40 in a 30, not him.

The judge disagreed and fined him $105.

On to our next topic....We've seen video of little boys who absolutely love to see the garbage truck come by their house but this one takes the cake...the birthday cake that is.

Little Luke Taylor of San Antonio Texas has developed a great friendship with the garbage men. So much so that they surprised him at his "garbage truck themed" birthday party!

The 3-year-old was so excited as the men came bearing gifts for the birthday boy, including two large toy trucks. Luke's mom said the sanitation workers have become like family over time.

