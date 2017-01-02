The Triad Wedding Fair at Embassy Suites: Dessert, Flowers, Travel & More!

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Triad Wedding Fair at Embassy Suites happens in Greensboro this weekend. And whether you're planning a wedding or another even in 2017, experts on-hand will be able to help!

No matter what the occasion; if you're having a party, you need cake!

Elaine Robbins owns Edible Artistry. The company specializes in wedding cakes, cup cakes and dessert tables. Robbins says there are tons of options and the best one really depends on the bride and groom.

"Brides aren't necessarily going traditional anymore," said Robbins. "Many brides still love the three tier cake, but if you're trying to save money or get more with your budget cupcakes or a dessert table may be a better option."

Robbins says the benefits of a tier cake is that it can feed a lot of people. "Most brides choose a cake that feeds 150 to 200 people and a cake that feeds 250 people is also comfortably sized. But the number of guests can go up to as many as 450 people and that can get pricey," said Robbins.

That's where cupcakes which can cost 50 cents each can help. Setting up a dessert table with cupcakes, cookies and other sweets looks pretty on the table stands and costs less.

"But be careful," Robbins warns. "People usually take up to three items off a dessert buffet table so that can run your budget up.

Robbins reminds brides to order your cake up to 6 months in advance to make sure you get the baker, the taste and design you want.

FLOWERS

TRIAD WEDDING FAIR DETAILS

Sunday, January 8

Noon - 4:00 pm

Embassy Suites

204 Centreport Drive,

Greensboro, NC 27409

Tickets: $20 at the door or $10 online by clicking here



For more information on the event, click here.

