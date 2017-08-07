The Triad's Ultimate BLT Sandwich Competition

The Best BLT In The South

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a combo made for heaven right here on Earth. You can't go wrong with a classic BLT: Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

And some of the best restaurants in the Triad are serving it up this weekend, for a good cause and of couse some bragging rights.

Seven of Greensboro's best restaurants are competing for Greensboro's Best BLT title. The fundraiser for the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market coincides with their Tomato Celebration Day featuring Triad farm fresh and delicious tomatoes.

Teams from local Greensboro restaurants will create their best BLT sandwich using vine-ripened tomatoes and lettuce grown by farmers in the market. Customers will have the opportunity to sample all team's sandwiches and vote for their favorite BLT. The winner will be announced by noon, before the close of market. Competing teams include chefs from:

• Blue Denim

• Four Flocks and Larder

• The Green Bean

• Melt

• Natty Greene's

• The Traveled Farmer

• Undercurrent

In addition, patrons can also sample up to twenty different varieties of tomatoes from local farmers; varieties may include Pink Girls, Sun Gold, Cherokee Purple, Husky Cherry, Juliet, and Plum tomatoes to name a few.

Visitors are invited to enjoy live music by local artists on the lawn. Carrie Paz will perform her sweet, signature folk sound from 8:00am – 9:45am and The Reloads takes the stage with old-time rock and blues beginning at 10 am until noon. Picnic table seating is provided and patrons are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.

The cost is $8 per plate with proceeds benefiting the Greensboro Farmers Curb market, available while supplies last. Each plate will consist of a ¼ sandwich or slider from each competitor and a ballot to cast for the best BLT creation.

