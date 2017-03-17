The Triad's Youngest Actors Take The Stage

GREENSBORO, NC -- More than 30 local actors and actresses will perform the classic fairytale, "The Princess and the Magic Pea," with the Drama Center's Children's Theatre. The show is a lively musical version of Hans Christian Anderson's story of a prince searching for a true princess.

The performance is one of many the Children's Theatre will do this year. The Drama Center has a full summer planned for actors ages 5 to 15. Summer drama classes begin on June 19th. You can sign your child up for nine different camps each with a performance on the final day.

Your child can learn how to play to an audience's emotions in the "Become a Drama Kid" class or channel their inner Steven Spielberg in "Let's Make a Movie." The summer won't be without a musical as child actors perform "Seussical," a wacky show inspired by Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who. Each class is $250 per student.

To get a taste of what the Children's Theatre has to offer, check out "The Princess and the Magic Pea" on March 18th and 19th. The show will run at 11:00 AM and again at 2:00 PM on Saturday and at 2:00 PM on Sunday at the Odell Auditorium on the campus of Greensboro College. Tickets are $8.

For more information about the performance or to sign your child up for drama classes check out the Drama Center's website.

