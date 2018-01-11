The Wait Is Over For Motorsport Fans: Monster Jam Comes To The Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. - For motorsport fans, the wait is over.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is in Greensboro.

Fans will be on the edge of their seat with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement.

Monster Jam features world-class drivers pushing larger-than-life trucks to the limit.

It's going to be an unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable show.

Each Monster Jam truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 12 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds.

The Triple Threat competitions will also feature special vehicles, such as ATVs and Speedsters.

It's all about seeing who can go the fastest, higher, or farther.

The competition begins with many featured elements including, timed racing, two-wheel skills challenge, and donuts.

Fans will also get a chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie, and freestyle competitions.

There's also a pre-show Pit Party for fans to meet the drivers and get autographs.

Pit Parties require a separate admission ticket, along with a ticket for the Monster Jam show.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Friday and Saturday.

The show begins at 7:00 p.m. and tickets start at $15.

