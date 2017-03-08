Think Spring! Time To Plant Grass, Flowers And Veggies

(Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Spring weather probably has you thinking about spring flowers and green lawns and now is the time to get started, even if those temperatures drop again!

According to Tom Garcia with Southern Evergreen, the weather may still be cool, but now is the optimum time to treat your lawn for weeds. Weed and Feed products should be used now to stop the weeds before they get going. Once they start, it is much harder to stop them. Garcia said before you treat your lawn, make sure you look at the application table on the back of the bag of product that you purchase. You need to measure your yard to know how much square footage you need to treat. Then, the table will help you determine the proper amount of material to apply.

During the winter, you may have noticed bare spots show up on your lawn. Garcia said now is the time to over seed those bare spots and get the seed germinating with the cooler weather. Watering is also very important. The type of seed you might choose is dependent on whether the area is in the sun or shade. Garcia said you want to make sure you choose the right type of seed for the best results. Grass that generally favors the sun is usually a broad blade while those that prefer the shade are a thinner blade.





Garcia said cool weather vegetables are also ready to be planted. Lettuce, kale and many other nutritious vegetables are perfect for planting this time of year. They're simple to plant and can harvest in as little as three weeks. Garcia said there's no need for a large garden. These plants can be grown in pots. Whether you're using container plants or seeds, now is the time to get them in the ground. Even a very small garden will harvest quite a bit for your family.





This time of year can be difficult with flowering plants. Garcia said they're starting to bloom but there is still a chance of freezing weather. To protect your flowers, anytime the temperature dips below 34 degrees, use an old bed sheet or other cover to protect the plants. It’s important to weigh the cover along the sides so it can trap the heat from the ground. It is best not to use plastic as a cover because when it freezes, it tends to damage the leaves of the plant.





If you have questions for Tom Garcia, you can email him at tom@southernevergreen.com.

