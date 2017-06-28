Third Annual Subway Swim Day At Greensboro Aquatic Center

The Greensboro Aquatic Center is opening its doors for the third annual Subway Swim Day for Autism Unbound families! Photo: Krystal Ketner

The Greensboro Aquatic Center is opening its doors for the third annual Subway Swim Day for Autism Unbound families!

Brenda Lewis is a special education teacher and volunteer with Autism Unbound and she joined the Good Morning Show to tell us about the event!

The event was on Wednesday from 12:00-3:00 p.m.

During the event, there were two groups of 25 kids, with one parent swimming per child.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center had two lifeguards and five in-water instructors per group to provide basic swimming instruction, games, and safety tips for our children with autism.

The event is free and lunch was provided by Subway.

