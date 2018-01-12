Close This is Home: Jan. 12, 2018 This Is Home: January 12, 2018 WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:42 AM. EST January 12, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Every week on the Good Morning Show, we look back on what makes the Triad such a great place to live! © 2018 WFMY-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Update On Crash That Killed 5 High Point Teen Killed While Helping Driver Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked NC Man Witnesses Las Vegas Shooting Police Release Body Cam Video In Las Vegas Shooting Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre Homicide Vigil For Student Killed In Car Crash Trinity VS. Wheatmore More Stories Local Weather Forecast: Storm Possible Afternoon, Evening Jan. 9, 2016, 2:23 p.m. Police Officer Shot Near Charlotte-Mecklenburg… Jan 11, 2018, 11:47 p.m. LIST: These Are The Sam's Club Stores That Are Closing Jan 11, 2018, 8:40 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs