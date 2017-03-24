Close This is Home: March 24, 2017 This is Home WFMY News 2 , WFMY 7:41 AM. EDT March 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Every week on the Good Morning Show, we look back on what makes the Triad such a great place to live! © 2017 WFMY-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFMY Breaking News Harbor freight refund SRO Shows Off Epic Dance Moves Husband Of Shooting Victim Shares Memories Police: Shoplifter Punched Store Employee 'Pump Doctors' offer cheap and dangerous injections Family sees stranger dump chemical on child's playset Over 300 Jobs Lost As North State Aviation Closes 2 Rockville students arrested for rape of female student Grandmother Killed In High Point More Stories Over 300 Jobs Lost As North State Aviation Closes Mar 23, 2017, 11:09 a.m. NCAA Warning to NC: Repeal HB2 Or Lose Championship… Mar 23, 2017, 7:45 p.m. Car Crashes Into High Point Bakery, Injuries Reported Mar 23, 2017, 3:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs