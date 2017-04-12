Three Essential Money Tips To Get Financially Fit

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You know the saying: 'Get your money right!' Well this is the perfect time to do it! April is Financial Literacy Month.
WFMY News 2's Debt Expert Ja'Net Adams wants to help put financial-power back into your hands. She's sharing three essential money tips to help you take control of your finances.
"I'm going to share three tips to get you started, but if you don't take action on these tips then they're useless," explained Adams.
Adams, who wrote the book, Debt Sucks: Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams breaks it down like this:
1. Open up a savings account:
You may be thinking I already have a savings account. That may be true, but how easy is it for you to withdraw money? If it does not take you two steps or more to get money out then you will be tempted to drain your savings instead of growing it.
2. Find out who you owe money to:
Open up those envelopes and emails from creditors and see the exact amount you owe other people. Even look at your free credit report to make sure there are not any mistakes on it.
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.
For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316
Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs