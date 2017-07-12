Three Smart Ways To Save More Money

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Stop overspending! It's easier said than done, right? But its a real problem.

The Federal Reserve says 30% of Americans don't have any money in the bank. And 62% have less than one thousand dollars in savings. Ouch!

So how do you add money into your bank account? WFMY News 2's money expert Ja'Net Adams explains.

"I talk about how I save on flights, hotels, car rentals, Starbucks, Apple products, the list goes on. They're simple ways to add money to your bank account and although I can't share every tip, I think there are three that will help move money towards your bank account," said Adams.

Groceries: Know what your household likes to eat on a regular basis. When you know that you can go to the grocery store with a plan and that plan will keep you from spending extra money. Also find the stores that have your items at the lowest price so you can save even more money! Dining out: Eating out can ruin a budget so finding ways to save is important! Look to sites like restaurant.com and Groupon for deals at restaurants. Also don't throw away the coupons that come in the mail. They can be used also to save money! Insurance: Look at any insurance you have and see how you can save money on monthly payments. Look at home insurance, car insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, any insurance! Sit down with your insurance and re-evaluate your coverage and see how much money can be saved!

Adams says it comes down to deciding what you can and can't live without.

"Look at every area of your life and see where money can be added back to your bank account," said Adams.