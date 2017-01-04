Three Ways To Save Money In 2017

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You want to save money in 2017, right? We all do!

But you're going to need more than a piggy bank to get it done. You need a plan!

That's where our financial expert Ja'Net Adams comes in. Adams wrote the book, Debt Sucks: Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams. She says as with any resolution, financial goals don't always stick.

"Each New Year, there are hundreds of challenges on social media that are supposed to help you lose weight, be more positive, or save money," said Adams. "The problem with challenges is they are usually short-lived. This week and next week will be totally focused on the challenge, but usually by February 1st we are back to our old habits. It happens at the gym and definitely with money."

Adams shared three tips to how you can make your commitment to better finances last until December 31st.

1. Set Realistic Goals:

Someone may write down a goal of saving $10,000 a year. The problem with that goal is that in 2016 they only saved $500 the entire year. Their goal should be more realistic so that they have a better chance of achieving it and not end up quitting. So instead of $10K maybe they should try for $1K saved and if they reach that by June then raise the goal to $2K.

2. Celebrate Small Wins:

This is the key to making it past February with your money goals. You have to celebrate the wins both small and large. If you pay off a credit card then congratulate yourself for being focused enough to get that debt out of your life. If you save a down payment for your dream home take a moment and realize how big that is and pat yourself on the back.

3. Stay Away From Toxic People:

Many people quit trying to pay off debt or saving money after three weeks because of the people around them. When you start trying to make your financial situation better family, friends, and even strangers will have something negative to say. Majority of the world lives in debt and has hardly any savings so you can see why they would want you to stay in the same place and never improve. Make a decision to stay away from people like that.

Adams says it's about staying focused.

"2017 can finally be the year that you make a lasting change with your money. You just need to stay focused the entire year!"

You can get in contact with Ja'Net Adams by clicking here. And check this out. You can get involved with Adams new year long movement.

"People who register will be able to build a solid foundation with their finances throughout the year and stay encouraged through webinars, videos, worksheets and other people going through the same process!"

You can sign up by clicking here.

