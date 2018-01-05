Tips On How To Survive The Bitter Cold

GREENSBORO, N.C. - When it's freezing, you want to stay warm and safe.

The harsh Winter could bring rain, snow, and ice.

The best way to survive the cold weather is to be prepared.

You should think about the road conditions, winterizing your home, and avoiding serious heath problems from the extreme cold.

How To Drive Safely In The Winter:

When there's ice, sleet, or snow on the roads, driving conditions can turn hazardous real quick.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, every year, nearly 900 people are killed and nearly 76,000 are injured in vehicle crashes during snowfall or sleet.

When faced with Winter weather, the main thing you want to do is stay as calm as possible on the roads.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety offers the following safe Winter driving tips:

When driving during a snowstorm, reduce your speed, use windshield wipers, and turn on the low beam headlights.

Don't put excessive pressure on your brakes.

Slow down much sooner than you normally would.

Be sure to leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

If you start to slide, take your foot off the gas, shift to neutral, and don't try to steer right away.

As the wheels skid sideways, they will slow the vehicle and traction will return.

As it does, steer in the direction you want to go.

Then put the transmission back into "drive" or release the clutch, and accelerate gently.



How To Avoid Hypothermia and Frostbite:

You step outside in the freezing cold and all of a sudden you feel frozen.

The CDC says in cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced.

When it's freezing outside, your biggest dangers are hypothermia and frostbite.

Frostbite mostly affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.

Your skin will start to feel numb or change colors in a matter of minutes.

The extreme cold can also cause hypothermia, when the body's temperature dips below 95 degrees.

It happens slowly when exposed to the cold for several hours.

The National Weather Service has a windchill chart that calculates the dangers from winter winds and freezing temps.

In some cases, you could see the signs and symptoms of frostbite within 5 to 30 minutes.

Here's some quick tips to avoid hypothermia and frostbite:

When it's extremely cold, stay indoors.

If you must go outside, dress properly.

Make sure you wear a warm scarf, gloves, hat, coat, boots, and layer clothing.



How To Winterize Your Home On A Budget:



When the temperature drops, you might want to blast the heat non-stop at home.

If you do that, you could end up with an expensive energy bill.

During the Winter months, you want to keep the cold out, the heat in, and your bill down.

Here's some quick tips to help you winterize your home on a budget:

Close your blinds and curtains to the chill from the windows out.

Cover your windows with plastic to block air leaks.

Place a rolled up towel or rug at the bottom of doors and windows to keep cold air out and heat in

Change furnace filters

Run fans in reverse to pool warm air from the ceiling down.

Turn down the heat when you leave the house.



