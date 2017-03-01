Tips To Avoid Being Targeted On Social Media

Social media apps seen on an Apple iPhone (Photo: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images)

Social media has become such a popular way to connect with your friends and family.

Most of you use it everyday! But a simple post you don't even think twice about could make you a target.

Social Media Expert Danielle Hatfield joined the Good Morning Show with tips on how to stay safe on the internet.

She says you should have family, friends, and service providers ask permission before photographing or tagging you, your home, or car. Even though you may not use social media personally, it doesn't mean that you are safe from the digital dangers of over sharing. Visitors to your home may disclose personal information about you to would-be robbers without your knowledge or consent.

Hatfield also talks about some places you want to avoid checking in on social media. That includes your home, child's school, work, gym and grocery store.

Be careful about exposing your daily routine or exact location to would-be thieves. Location data on photos also can disclose information so it's important to turn off GPS tracking and location data for photos.

Danielle Hatfield is the owner of Experience Farm.

If you have questions, you can give her a call at (336) 285-6187.

