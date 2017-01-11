Tips To Get & Keep A Job in 2017!

GREENSBORO, NC -- Do you need to start 2017 with a new job? Or do you need to make sure you keep yours?

Michael Lane with the staffing firm 'Robert Half' joined Meghann Mollerus on the Good Morning Show to help! We started with people looking for a job. They'll go on interviews and the first thing the interviewer sees is what the person is wearing. Some workplaces are more informal, but there are still dos and dont's when it comes to interview attire and attire once people start work. "Employees should take their cues from company guidelines and what others in the office are wearing. Some industries, for example, are more formal than others," said Brandi Britton, a district president for OfficeTeam, a Robert Half Company. "A casual dress code doesn't mean that anything goes. Staff should always look professional and project an image that reflects positively on the business."

Questions to ask yourself:

Does this follow company policy? If there's a written dress code, abide by it. Also consider what your manager and coworkers wear, and use that information to guide your choices.

Am I revealing too much? If you have to ask yourself this question, the answer is likely "yes." Avoid clothes that show too much skin, and err on the side of caution when displaying tattoos or piercings.

Is this distracting? Wearing wild or bright prints can attract attention for the wrong reasons. In most workplaces, neutral colors and simple patterns, such as pinstripes, are a safe bet.



Once the interview starts, they'll have to answer questions. Some employers like to throw in quirky questions like:

What kind of animal would you be?

Use an ad slogan to describe yourself.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

We asked Lane what those questions are designed to find out and how people should people answer. "While you can't predict every question you may hear during an interview, candidates should practice responding to commonly asked questions to impress hiring managers," said Bill Driscoll, district president for Accountemps, a Robert Half company. "Knowing your audience is crucial. Learn as much as you can about the company and position by conducting research, reading relevant news and reaching out to your network for insights."

Once someone gets hired, they still need to make a good impression. In a Robert Half Finance & Accounting survey released last year, the majority (54 percent) of chief financial officers (CFOs) said new hires have one to less than three months to prove themselves. Another 9 percent expect employees to make their mark in less than a month. Here are some do's and don'ts from Robert Half for getting off to a good start in a new job:

Do show up early. Arriving ahead of schedule will give you time to settle in, review your calendar and organize your day.

Don't be a know-it-all. Resist the urge to tout how things were done at your previous company; instead, learn how to do it your new firm's way before suggesting any changes.

Do ask for help. Seek assistance if you need it. Request a weekly check-in with your boss to get feedback on your progress and discuss further training. Be an information sponge.

Don't rock the boat. Avoid kicking off your tenure by requesting a flexible schedule or extra time off -- that should have been handled during the negotiation process. Also, observe the corporate culture and model your behavior accordingly.

Do say "thank you." No gesture of help is too small to warrant appreciation. Showing sincere gratitude goes a long way and will make coworkers more likely to want to lend you a hand in the future. And, of course, return the favor when they come to you for assistance.

Don't isolate yourself. Invite your colleagues to lunch or coffee to network and gain insights into their jobs. As you learn more about their work, look for ways you can assist them.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY