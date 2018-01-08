GREENSBORO, N.C. - North Carolina is no stranger to severe weather.

During the winter, you can expect extremely cold temperatures, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

North Carolina Emergency Management officials are urging residents prepare before a disaster.

Here's a few tips to help you prepare for old man winter.

How to dress properly for the cold weather:

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the key to staying warm in the winter is wearing at least three layers of loose fitting clothing.

When it comes to layers, OSHA provides the following tips:

Inner Layer: wool, silk, or synthetic to keep moisture away from the body. inner layers will hold more body heat than cotton.

Middle Layer: wool or synthetic to provide insulation even if you get wet.

Outer Layer: wind and rain protection gear that allows some ventilation to prevent overheating.

How to avoid black ice dangers on the road:

The Federal Highway Administration says more than 1,300 people are killed and more than 116,000 are hurt every year in car crashes on snowy or icy pavement.

Black ice is a major problem on the road fr drivers.

It's nearly impossible to see and people often mistake it for a wet or newly paved road.

You're best bet to avoiding black ice is knowing how to spot it.

Black ice forms when it's raining and the air temperature is at or below 32 degrees.

It could be on the road if you see any dark or glossy spots.

The most common places for black ice include bridges, overpasses, and spots on the road shaded by trees.

The prime time for ice to form is around dawn and late in the evening when temps are the lowest.

For that reason, it's important to keep a close eye on the roads.

Here's what you should do if you come across black ice:

Keep your steering wheel straight.

If you turn the wheel, you might slide and lose control of the vehicle.

Do not brake or overcorrect.

Braking causes the vehicle to slide, especially if you brake too hard.

Take your foot off the gas and let the car stop on its own, if possible.

How to prepare a winter car survival kit:

North Carolina Emergency Management officials say you should have a winter car survival kit, in case anything happens.

The National Weather Service suggests the following items for your emergency kit:

Jumper cables.

Flashlights with extra batteries.

First Aid Kit with important medication.

If you have a baby or family member with special needs, pack diapers and any special formula or food.

Non-perishable food, such as dry cereal.

Water.

If you have a pet, pack basic pet supplies.

Cat litter or sand could also come in handy for better tire traction

An emergency radio with batteries.

Shovel to dig out of snow and basic tools, such as an ice scraper.

Extra pair of winter clothes and blankets.

Phone and phone charger

Watch out for the dangers of frozen ponds or lakes:

Emergency officials are urging people not to walk on frozen ponds, lakes, or streams.

The ice is not thick enough to support your weight or even a child.

If you fall in ice water, you could develop hypothermia or drown.

Last week, a man in Charlotte tried to stand on a frozen lake and fell in.

He's okay. However, that's not always the case.

In 2015, an 8 year old boy in Salisbury was playing with friends and fell into a frozen lake.

He was in the water for nearly 20 minutes. He later died at the hospital.

Surry County officials say they've received a few calls of children playing on the ice this winter.

No reports of anyone falling in the water.

If you live near a pond or lake, officials want you to keep an eye out for kids trying to walk on ice.

If you see someone fall in, call 911 immediately.

