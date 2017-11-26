Tips To Help You Shop Safely On Cyber Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's that time of year again.

Shoppers are searching the web for the best deals, ads, and sales for Cyber Monday.

The web offers consumers a 24-hour shopping convenience without the long line or wait in a retail store.

You can beat, however, scammers will be lurking.

When it comes to online shopping, you should do your research and shop securely.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Cyber Monday achieved a new record with $3.45 billion spent online in 2016.

47% of all website visits came from mobile devices and contributed 31% of sales.

The Better Business Bureau is offering the following safety tips for online shoppers:

Install parental control software on computers and mobile devices to limit access to unsafe websites

Talk to your kids about hackers and the importance of not giving out personal information online

Avoid email phishing by hovering your mouse over suspicious links without clicking on it to see if the address is really taking you to where it says it is.

Do not click on unsafe links that could lead to potential scams.

Make sure the website has "https://" at the beginning of its web address before entering credit card information.



