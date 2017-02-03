Tips To Keep Lawn Beautiful & Sustainable

We're turning our attention to our lawns!

Hanna Pettus from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension gives tips on how you can keep your lawn beautiful and sustainable.

Hanna explains some good growing practices that saves time and money and even reduces environmental impact. She says establishing a healthy stand of grass with good planning and sensible management means you'll have a beautiful lawns and minimize issues with weeds, diseases and insects.

You can attend Growing the Greenway series classes where you can learn more about lawn care.

Here's a link of the events: https://guilford.ces.ncsu.edu/events/

To register: go.ncsu.edu/growing_green_way

