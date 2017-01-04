Tom Garcia: Make Your Home Look Like New

Tom Gacia - Make Your Home Look Like New With A Fresh Coat of Paint

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One of the easiest ways to transform your home and make it look new is with a good old paint job.

A fresh coat of paint can give your house a whole new look. Home expert Tom Garcia says its one of the least expensive ways to spruce up your space.

"The problem is we don't always know what colors to paint and hiring a designer can be expensive. But there's an easy solution," said Garcia. "Color guides!"

Garcia along with the experts at the Sherwin Williams Paint Store walk you through how to use paint guide brochures to help you choose a style, color and finish.

"Flat paint is generally used on walls. Satin paint is used in bathrooms and kitchens and Gloss paint is used on the trim," said Garcia. "The flat paint is easy to touch up. However, if cleaning the walls in an issue, the Satin finish will clean much easier. Satin also has a better ability to combat moisture and so that is why it is excellent for bathrooms."

You can find a step by step guide to choosing the right tools to help you paint like a pro as well as important safety reminders regarding ladders in the video included in this story.

And if you would like to get in touch with Tom Garcia, shoot him an email. He's Tom@SouthernEvergreen.com

