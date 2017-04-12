Tom Garcia: Outdoor Furniture For Warm Weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's starting to warm up which means you'll be spending more time outside.

Outdoor furniture has come a long way since the old lawn chair. Most outdoor furniture is sold in full sets where the components are totally weather-proof. Even the cushions are designed with a barrier so they can be left out in the rain.

There are also tons of accessories that can be added to create an inviting space outside. Some companies even make paintings that are designed to be hung outside. They are lightweight with a metal frame that can be attached to the back wall of a house.

