Too Commercialized? Easter Spending Hits Record

Americans will spend a record $18.4 billion on Easter this year.

The National Retail Federation, in its annual Easter forecast, said that number is 6% larger than the $17.3 billion spent in 2016.

The organization credits the late Easter for driving spending.

"Most consumers have almost an entire month to shop for Easter this year, and by the time the holiday comes the weather should be significantly warmer than last Easter," said Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO. "That should put shoppers in the frame of mind to splurge on spring apparel along with Easter decorations."

People plan to drop an average of $152 per person this year. The biggest expense will be food, with Americans dishing out $5.8 billion, plus $2.6 billion on candy. The organization expects spending on clothing to surge to $3.3 billion, 45% higher than last year. Americans also will spend $2.6 billion on gifts, $1.2 billion on flowers, $1.1 billion on decorations and $788 million on greeting cards.

However, only about a quarter of Easter shoppers plan to buy at a local small business, an NRF survey found. The majority said they'd shop at discount stores and nearly half will go to department stores. Another quarter will shop online.



What is America's favorite Easter candy?

The bulk shopping website Boxed.com noted its best seller is the Mars Easter variety pack, filled with Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, and 3 Musketeers.

However, a survey by coupon website RetalMeNot found Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs reigned supreme, followed by chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, Hershey's Eggs and Peeps.

Copyright 2017 WFMY