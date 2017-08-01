Tools For School 2017: Help Triad Students Go Back To School!

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- In just a few days students across the Triad will strap on their backpacks and head back to school but each year students and teachers are faced with the challenge of not having enough money to buy much-needed school supplies. For the past 21 years WFMY News 2 has helped take away some of that stress through its "Tools for School" supply drive.
The drive begins August 2nd and continues through August 27th. You can help by shopping at participating Wal-Mart stores, filling your cart with supplies and dropping them off in the collection bins by the door. Since 1996 "Tools for School" has helped 630,000 students, all thanks to you!
Needed supplies include:
- Backpacks
- Glue sticks
- Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)
- Highlighters; 24 count crayons; #2 pencils; colored pencils; blue and black pens; eraser tips; pencil cases
- Marble composition books
- Binders (1-2-3 inch); safety scissors
- Pocket folders
- Compasses and protractors, scientific calculators
- Spiral notebooks (1 subject, 2-subject, 3-subject)
Places to donate:
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1132
1226 East Dixie Drive
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 626-0004
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1287
3141 Garden Road
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 584-6400
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3612
530 So. Graham-Hopedale Road
Burlington, NC 27217
(336) 226-1819
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1558
304 E. Arbor Lane
Eden, NC 27288
(336) 623-8981
Wal-Mart Store #1498
3738 N. Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27410
(336) 282-6754
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #5320
121 W. Elmsley Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
(336) 370-0775
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1842
4424 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 292-5070
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3658
2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
(336) 375-5445
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #4477
2710 North Main Street
High Point, NC 27265
(336) 869-7638
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1613
2628 South Main Street
High Point, NC 27263
(336) 869-9633
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #2793
1130 South Main Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 992-2343
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #6789
204 Ingram Drive
King, NC 27021
(336) 296-6041
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1322
160 Lowes Boulevard
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 243-3051
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3305
6711 NC Highway 135
Mayodan, NC 27027
(336-548-6540
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #5346
1318 Mebane Oaks Road
Mebane, NC 27302
(919) 304-0171
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1096
261 Cooper Creek Drive
Mocksville, NC 27028
(336) 751-1266
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #2704
1021 High Point Road
Randleman, NC 27317
(336) 495-6278
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3304
1624 NC #14 Highway
Reidsville, NC 27320
(336) 349-6569
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3770
19265 Jeb Stuart Highway
Stuart, VA 24171
(276) 694-2520
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3503
1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1
Thomasville, NC 27360
(336) 474-2239
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1849
320 East Hanes Mill Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
(336) 377-9194
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #2472
4550 Kester Mill Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 760-9868
Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3626
3475 Parkway Village Ct.
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
(336) 771-1011
