Tools For School 2017: Help Triad Students Go Back To School!

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- In just a few days students across the Triad will strap on their backpacks and head back to school but each year students and teachers are faced with the challenge of not having enough money to buy much-needed school supplies. For the past 21 years WFMY News 2 has helped take away some of that stress through its "Tools for School" supply drive.

The drive begins August 2nd and continues through August 27th. You can help by shopping at participating Wal-Mart stores, filling your cart with supplies and dropping them off in the collection bins by the door. Since 1996 "Tools for School" has helped 630,000 students, all thanks to you!

Needed supplies include:

Backpacks

Glue sticks

Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)

Highlighters; 24 count crayons; #2 pencils; colored pencils; blue and black pens; eraser tips; pencil cases

Marble composition books

Binders (1-2-3 inch); safety scissors

Pocket folders

Compasses and protractors, scientific calculators

Spiral notebooks (1 subject, 2-subject, 3-subject)

Places to donate:

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1132

1226 East Dixie Drive

Asheboro, NC 27203

(336) 626-0004

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1287

3141 Garden Road

Burlington, NC 27215

(336) 584-6400

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3612

530 So. Graham-Hopedale Road

Burlington, NC 27217

(336) 226-1819

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1558

304 E. Arbor Lane

Eden, NC 27288

(336) 623-8981

Wal-Mart Store #1498

3738 N. Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 282-6754

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #5320

121 W. Elmsley Drive

Greensboro, NC 27406

(336) 370-0775

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1842

4424 West Wendover Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27407

(336) 292-5070

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3658

2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27405

(336) 375-5445

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #4477

2710 North Main Street

High Point, NC 27265

(336) 869-7638

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1613

2628 South Main Street

High Point, NC 27263

(336) 869-9633

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #2793

1130 South Main Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

(336) 992-2343

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #6789

204 Ingram Drive

King, NC 27021

(336) 296-6041

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1322

160 Lowes Boulevard

Lexington, NC 27292

(336) 243-3051

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3305

6711 NC Highway 135

Mayodan, NC 27027

(336-548-6540

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #5346

1318 Mebane Oaks Road

Mebane, NC 27302

(919) 304-0171

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1096

261 Cooper Creek Drive

Mocksville, NC 27028

(336) 751-1266

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #2704

1021 High Point Road

Randleman, NC 27317

(336) 495-6278

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3304

1624 NC #14 Highway

Reidsville, NC 27320

(336) 349-6569

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3770

19265 Jeb Stuart Highway

Stuart, VA 24171

(276) 694-2520

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3503

1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1

Thomasville, NC 27360

(336) 474-2239

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #1849

320 East Hanes Mill Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27105

(336) 377-9194

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #2472

4550 Kester Mill Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

(336) 760-9868

Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #3626

3475 Parkway Village Ct.

Winston-Salem, NC 27127

(336) 771-1011

Copyright 2017 WFMY