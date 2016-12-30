Tracey McCain's top moments of 2016 - Josiah

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's been a pretty awesome year for the Good Morning Show team. A lot of big things happened in 2016.

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain and her husband Jaron welcomed their son Josiah in February 2016.

"This year couldn't have been better for me," said McCain. "Josiah's grown so much in these last ten months. He's pulling up on everything and he's learning to walk. Every moment he shows us something new and we are so in love."





Meteorologist Ed Matthews had a big year too. Matthews celebrated 28 years at WFMY on August 22, 2016. The Good Morning Show crew even managed to surprise him with cake and balloons.

"I was totally in shock but it was a good shock. I had no idea that you were doing this. And that's one of the many things that makes it so great to work here at WFMY News 2," said Matthews. "My coworkers are fabulous!"





Faith Abubey traveled the world in 2016.





"My goal is to see how many countries I can visit before life ties me down," explained Abubey. "I visited several countries and went back to some. I have friends and family in London so I was there a few times. Italy and several domestic trips were also in there somewhere"

Abubey also reflected on her trips to Mexico for her birthday and Amsterdam in the summer.

Thanks to all of you for being a part of an amazing year. Here's to a successful and healthy 2017!

Copyright 2016 WFMY