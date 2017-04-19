Touring Theatre of NC Celebrates 35 Years With New Show

GREENSBORO, NC -- Don't miss this, a local theater group is celebrating a major milestone!

The 'Touring Theatre of North Carolina' is turning 35 and they're celebrating with the premiere of a brand new show! Brenda Schleunes, Tourig Theatre Founding Producing Artistic Director, and Executive Director Donna Bradby joined Eric Chilton on the Good Morning Show today to talk about the theatre and the show.

They are a home grown theatre company started in Greensboro. They specialize in the performance of literature or what is sometimes called documentary theatre. For the 35th anniversary, they're premiering a new show about the Gershwin brothers called 'The Memory of All That: A Cabaret of Gershwin Songs'. From 1924 until George's death in 1937, the two wrote almost exclusively with and for each other, composing over two dozen scores for Broadway and Hollywood, as well as opera and symphonies. Their romantic melodies and snappy rhythms have endured for generations.

Friday, April 21, there's a special theatre birthday celebration happening. Hors d'oeuvres & Silent Auction begin at 6:30 p.m and the performance of The Memory of All That begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the birthday party are $75.00.

If you can't attend the birthday party performance, shows run this weekend and next weekend.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 @ 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 @3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 @ 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 @ 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $22 and can be ordered by phone by calling 336.272.0160 or online by clicking here.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV