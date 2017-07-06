Triad Athletes Make A Splash At City Swim Meet

Greensboro Community Swim Association City Swim Meet 2015 (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- It's a competition of tradition. The Greensboro City Swim meet is back for the 58th year. Twenty-two teams will go head-to-head for the title of city champion in the three-day showdown that completes the summer swim season.

All of the action is at the Greensboro Aquatic Center from Thursday until Saturday. The competition begins at 12:40 p.m. with the eight-and-under meet. All swimmers will compete on Thursday with qualifiers swimming on Friday and Saturday. The meet will end around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade of teams, an event mimicking the Olympic parade of nations, is happening on Saturday. Each community team will showcase their personality with a themed walk around the pool deck. The tradition of the meet is just as exciting as the competition with many families participating across generations.





Another long-standing tradition at City Meet is Swim For Cancer. The Community Swimming Association has raised more than $4 million for organizations that help cancer patients. Assistant race director, Eddie Stephens, says the best part about the Swim For Cancer cause is that it is all money raised by kids. Friends and family members donate money for each lap a swimmer completes.

Another charity, Drown Out Hunger, is collecting canned food for Greensboro Urban Ministry throughout the meet. Families are asked to bring one can of food per child, per day to help feed the hungry in Greensboro.





Athletes will compete for trophies, scholarships and other prizes. Admission to the meet is free but parking is $5.

Copyright 2017 WFMY