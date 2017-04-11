Triad Churches Will Hand Out 1,000 Free Boxes of Food This Easter

Feeding The 5000 Muir's Chapel UMC - Easter weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A group of eight local churches wants to make sure no one goes hungry this Easter.

The United Methodist Churches united once again to fill 1,000 boxes with enough food to feed a family of five. This year's Feeding The 5000 event takes place on Good Friday, April 14, 2017 at Muir's Chapel Church in Greensboro.

Every year we see thousands of people lining up early to get a box of food. It's a need church pastors and members are happy to meet.





"We are here to share God's love and to let people know they're loved," said Rev. Reginald Yourse.

Yourse, who is the Pastor at Collins Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro says Feeding the 5000 is a biblical term where no one gets turned away and everyone eats.

"It's our mission to help the community and make sure people have enough food to eat. Each church does this individually throughout the year. But once a year on Good Friday for Easter, we come together to do God's work and help Feed the 5000," said Yourse.

The Feeding the 5000 event begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017. It's at Muir's Chapel UMC located at 314 Muir's Chapel Road in Greensboro. The church will give out boxes of food to the first 1,000 people in line. Volunteers ask you to please limit one box per family so they can help as many families as possible.

The event is possible because of the Guilford West Missional Network. The network of churches include:

Hickory Grove UMC, Muir's Chapel UMC, Guilford College UMC, Raleigh's Crossroads UMC, Collins Grove UMC, Greensboro Korean, St. Timothy's UMC, Zion Hill UMC.

