Triad Farmers Try to Save Strawberries From Freeze

GREENSBORO, NC -- Mother Nature's indecisiveness means an uncertain strawberry crop and a delay in a season that was supposed to be early this year.

"We're saving as many as we can but losing some at the same time," said Roy Cook, who owns High Rock Farm in Browns Summit.

Cook had more than four-and-a-half acres of strawberries covered up Monday morning, as bitter cold air moved into the Triad. This week of freezing temperatures follows a month and a half of unseasonably-warm weather. Some strawberries were blooming nearly three months ahead of schedule. Now, some of the budding flowers are dying.

Cook had hoped to open for public picking on March 31 but now is aiming for April 15, if he can save enough berries.

For anyone trying to save home-grown fruits and vegetables, Cook advises they use a light cover. Covers are more insulated than tarps but not as heavy as blankets or towels.









