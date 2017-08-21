Triad Goodwill Holds Free Career Fair In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Triad Goodwill is holding a free career fair on Tuesday.
The career fair will be at the Greensboro Public Library on North Church Street from 2p.m. to 6p.m.
The career fair is presented in partnership by with Triad Goodwill’s Charles & Betty Younce Career Center at North Elm and NC Works Career Center.
Job seekers will have the chance to speak with more than 20 recruiters and managers looking to fill hundreds of fulltime, part-time, and seasonal openings at dozens of companies.
The confirmed employers are shown below:
Allied Security
Chic-Fil-A
Conduit Global
Cone Health
FedEx
Greensboro Fire Department
Guilford County Sheriff
Home Depot
Ice Age (McDonald’s)
Manpower
Pepsi Bottling Ventures
Southern Technical Recruiters
Spectrum
TelVista
Triad Goodwill
Visiting Angels
