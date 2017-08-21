Triad Goodwill Holds Free Career Fair In Greensboro

Triad Goodwill Career Fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Triad Goodwill is holding a free career fair on Tuesday.

The career fair will be at the Greensboro Public Library on North Church Street from 2p.m. to 6p.m.

The career fair is presented in partnership by with Triad Goodwill’s Charles & Betty Younce Career Center at North Elm and NC Works Career Center.

Job seekers will have the chance to speak with more than 20 recruiters and managers looking to fill hundreds of fulltime, part-time, and seasonal openings at dozens of companies.

The confirmed employers are shown below:

Allied Security

Chic-Fil-A

Conduit Global

Cone Health

FedEx

Greensboro Fire Department

Guilford County Sheriff

Home Depot

Ice Age (McDonald’s)

Manpower

Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Southern Technical Recruiters

Spectrum

TelVista

Triad Goodwill

Visiting Angels

