Triad Goodwill Outlet Offers Bargains By The Pound

Triad Goodwill Outlet Store

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Something new is coming to Triad Goodwill and it could get you more for less! The 'Goodwill Outlet Buy The Pound' opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2017. It's your opportunity for huge savings on bulk items.

And the inventory is endless. The outlet pulls items from all 22 locations throughout Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham Counties.

Clothing, shoes, linen and toys will be priced at at $1.19 per pound, while books and housewares can be purchased in bulk at just 59 cents per pound. Larger items, like furniture and electronics will be discounted from their original prices. Stock is rotated regularly, so there's always something new to discover.

Hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Goodwill Outlet will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Here are some key reminders:

1. Merchandise is sold as-is

2. All sales are final

3. There are no refunds or exchanges

4. No discounts or promotions are valid, including Preferred Customer (PC) Cards.

But here's the good news! Every time you shop at the outlet, you will continue to support Goodwill's mission to put people to work.

The store rotates its stock regularly, so there's always something new to discover.

For more information on the new Goodwill Outlet Store click here.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

© 2017 WFMY-TV