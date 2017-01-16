Triad Goodwill Rock The Runway Online Vote Starts Today

Triad Goodwill hosts the its 7th annual Rock the Runway

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's time to Rock The Runway ! At Triad Goodwill's annual event, you never know what the designers are going to come up with. That's what makes it so much fun!

There's always an unconventional materials challenge. Seven new designers will make wearable fashion out of paper! Yes, paper!

Last year the designers pulled out all the stops and this year will be no different.

Seven designers will take center stage, transforming Triad Goodwill finds into one-of-a-kind, high fashion looks! You can enjoy Greensboro's Premier Fashion Show while supporting Triad Goodwill's mission of helping people in our community find meaningful employment. There will also be a silent auction and Triad Goodwill's pop-up shop, Willow's Boutique.

Voting for the unconventional challenge starts right now and runs through January 31, 2017. Again the winner will be announced at Triad Goodwill's Rock the Runway event. Click here so you can vote for the best look

And while you're there, go ahead and buy tickets to the show. Triad Goodwill's Rock The Runway is Friday February 24, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Elm Street Center Empire Room in downtown Greensboro. Tickets start at $50. Click here for tickets

