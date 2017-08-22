Triad Goodwill Searching For Fashion Designers For Fashion Show

Triad Goodwill Searching For Fashion Designers (Photo: Torey Searcy, Torey Searcy)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Are you the next big fashion designer?

Triad Goodwill is looking for fashion designers for the 2018 Rock The Runway Fashion Show.

It's an annual fundraiser that supports Triad Goodwill's mission to help folks in the community find a job.

Fashion designers are tasked with turning donated clothes into high fashion garments.

Triad Goodwill provides each designer with gift cards to purchase clothes from 23 Triad Goodwill stores in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham Counties.

Designers are considered volunteers and do not receive payment.

You must have experience in fashion design and sewing to apply for a spot as one of seven designers.

Applicants must apply online, submit photos of four of their best designs, and agree to meet all deadlines.

The application can be found here and must be submitted by Monday, August 28, 2017.

