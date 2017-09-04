Triad Goodwill To Hold Free Hiring Event in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. - Triad Goodwill will hold a free hiring event on Tuesday with Premier Employee Solutions.

Premier Employee Solutions provides employees for production and manufacturing.

Available positions include Leads, Lathe CNC Operators, Forklift Drivers, Auditors, Packers, Peelers and Entry-Level Production Workers.

The pay starts at $8.25-$9.50 per hour based on experience.

Employees have the opportunity to make overtime with up to $700 a week.

Experience is not needed as training will be provided on the job.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

GED, drug test, and background check are not required.

The hiring event will be held at the Burlington Community Resource Center on South Church Street.

The event starts at 10:00a.m and ends at 1:00p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for success.

For more information, call Triad Goodwill at 336-417-5990.

Copyright 2017 WFMY