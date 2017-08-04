Triad Kids Embrace Community And Unity During Greensboro's 5th Annual Dance Day

5th Annual Greensboro Dance Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police, community members and local children will come together through dance this weekend.

The fifth annual Greensboro Dance Day takes place Saturday, August 5, 2017. The dance day theme is all about unity, bringing together local police officers and children who participate in activities at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. This year's theme is "One Community Healing the Nation."

Organizer Carolyn Woodruff says Greensboro Dance Day started in 2013 as a way to heal the world through the universal language of dance. This year, 40 children will participate, along with business and community leaders, law enforcement officers and others.

In addition to the children, this year's event will feature eight award-winning dancers from the Underground Dance League performing a dance battle, which came about decades ago to provide a health alternative to gang fighting. Later, it became known as break dancing, an integral part of hip hop.

The community event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro. Enjoy great entertainment and free pizza!

It's sponsored by Woodruff Family Law Group, ValuePointe.biz and the Fred Astaire Studios in Greensboro.

