Triad Orchid Society Show This Weekend

COLFAX, NC -- The 2017 Triad Orchid Society Show "March of Orchids" happens this weekend!

The show of orchids combines delightful blooms and glorious fragrances for an exceptional floral treat. Regional orchid societies and individual hobbyist growers will exhibit orchid plants in bloom, many in unusual or rarely seen genera and recent hybrids that are not often available at big-box and grocery stores. This is an American Orchid Society judged Show with both AOS and ribbon awards to plants and exhibits entered for judging.

There will be plants and pottery available for purchase from local vendors and a raffle table with great prizes and blooming plants.

The event is at the AB Seed Education Annex, 8432 Norcross Road, Colfax, NC 27235 across from the Piedmont Triad Farmer's Market.

Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult.

The dates and times for the show are:

Friday, March 3rd from 1:00 pm -5:00 pm

Saturday, March 4th from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, March 5th from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

