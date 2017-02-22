Triad Stage Play Creating Community Conversations

HIGH POINT, NC -- A local play's topics are coming off the stage and becoming part of the community conversation.

Playwright and producer Kenny Harper joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about his performance project: "Crossroads". In the play, both James and Emily are doing the best they can to live their best lives. However, their individual pursuits of happiness, have exposed some weakness in their marriage. The audience will get a chance to see how this couple on the brink, maneuver through one of the most dramatic and course-changing periods of their lives.

What happens on stage is just one aspect of the initiative. They also hosted two community discussions on topics addressed in the play. They had one forum on domestic violence and another on marriage. This weekend's performances will also be an opportunity for people to help battle food insecurity in the Triad, as audience members are also asked to bring canned goods to donate.

The performances will happen this weekend at Kingrey Auditorium at High Point Friends School. The address is 800 Quaker Lane in High Point.

The shows are: Saturday 25th at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm and Sunday 26th 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Adult tickets are $25 and tickets for children 18 & under are $12.50.

For more information on the play or to buy tickets, click here.

