Triad Universities Heading into Brain Battle

GREENSBORO, NC -- Check this out! Students from two triad universities are about to compete on a national stage!

The teams from North Carolina A&T State University and Winston-Salem State University are going to Los Angeles for the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge. Stephanie Street from Winston-Salem State and Ricky Reece from NCA&T joined Eric Chilton on the Good Morning Show talk about the competition!

This year, 76 HBCUs vied for a spot by competing in seven qualifying tournaments held in early February. After tens of thousands of hours of practice, 48 teams emerged from the group, earning the opportunity to compete for the title of "National Champion" and a $75,000 institutional grant from Honda. Every team that participates also receives a grant. The "Jeopardy"-style academic competition covers a broad range of categories including science, literature, history, geography, the arts and more. This weekend's tournament format is a modified round robin followed by a sweet 16, playoff, and final battle.

NCA&T Team Members

-Ricky E Reece Jr. Team Captain

-Shakayla Grate

-Darius Foggy

-Dunamis Bacchus

-Bryon Turman, Team Coach

WSSU Team Members

-Stephanie Street, team captain

-Brandi Clark

-Bria Griffin

-Tyree Hooks

-Cynthia Grant, team coach

The 28th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament is April 8-10. The final round will be live-streamed on Monday, April 10, beginning at noon via HCASC.com.

