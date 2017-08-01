Triad Woman Wins SilverSneakers Top 5 Award

Greensboro Woman Wins SilverSneakers Award

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One of the top five SilverSneakers instructors in the country lives right here in the Triad.

Lynne Goodwin has helped SilverSneakers members reach their health and fitness goals for over the decade at the Bryan Family YMCA in Greensboro.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, SilverSneakers is the nation’s leading community fitness program designed specifically for older Americans. SilverSneakers helps older adults take greater control of their health by engaging participants in more frequent exercise, strength training, aerobics and flexibility training through a variety of venues and programming.

Goodwin explained why the program is so important.

"It keep seniors healthy, it's preventative healthcare. It's healthy program that matches our mission at the YMCA. It keeps everybody healthy, strong and keeps them active," said Goodwin.

Goodwin says the SilverSneakers program is perfect for all levels and you can easily burn a few hundred calories.

Tivity Health selected Goodwin for the award because she goes above and beyond her instructor role, developing a strong rapport with her classes. "Because of her dedication, her classes average 40 or more participants," a national new release stated.

© 2017 WFMY-TV