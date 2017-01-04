Triad's First Entertainment Multiplex Opens in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC -- Downtown Greensboro is now home to the Triad's hippest new hangout spot for dining, relaxation and entertainment.

The Triad's first multiplex -- Morehead Foundry -- opened on Spring Garden Street in mid-November and is quickly gaining popularity among downtown residents and visitors. Construction to revamp an old industrial warehouse and catering company began in 2015. Approximately two years and $4.5-million later, the multiplex is in full operation.

Morehead Foundry features seven businesses all owned by the Food. Local.Good. food group. It boasts two "locally-sourced" restaurants -- Four Flocks and Larder and Revolution Burger -- in addition to a "bread-less" bakery and coffee shop -- the Baker and the Bean. An event space, catering company and rental facility are next door.

However, the seventh spot is the most talked-about and perhaps the most secretive. It's a membership-only speakeasy called Hush, situated behind a hidden door in the bakery.

Both Food.Local.Good reps and Downtown Greensboro Inc. directors say they've already seen the Morehead Foundry draw more families to downtown. They say the multiplex will also help spur along other new downtown businesses, like the Fainting Goat Distillery and LeBauer Park. And, it'll help peak interest for up-and-coming downtown projects, like the Performing Arts Center, Children's Museum expansion.









