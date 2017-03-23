UniverSoul Circus Returns To Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC -- If you're down to turn up head to the UniverSoul Circus at the Greensboro Coliseum. The 24-year-old, one-ring circus is back in town with an all new show featuring acts from 24 different countries. Cedric Walker started the show in Atlanta, Georgia. He wanted to present a show "to a wide demographic of spectators."





The show says it's stronger than ever with viral internet sensations, The Fresh Clownsss of Detroit best known for the popular dance, "JuJu On That Beat." Other acts include the Might Motor Cycle Madness Biker Team, Bone Breaking Contortionists, a mixed animal act and the Caribbean Dancers from Trinidad and Tobago.





It is Ringmaster Lucky's 15th year with the show. He's performed in various capacities throughout his time - from a trapeze artist to a contortionist.

You can catch the show March 21-26 in the parking lot of the Greensboro Coliseum. For tickets and show times visit the circus' website.

