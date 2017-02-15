Unplug, Hang Up, Focus On Others This Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Unplug, hang up and focus on others this week! That's the message of a new mission in the Triad. It's called the Healthy Relationships Initiative.

UNCG and Phillips Foundation teamed up to launch the Guilford County Healthy Relationships Initiative (HRI). It's a program to promote happy, healthy and safe relationships and improve quality of life across Guilford County.

Healthy Relationships Week runs from February 11 to February 18.

Dr. Christine Murray, professor at UNCG and director of HRI, joined The Good Morning Show this week to discuss the events planned for the week. The events help folks in the community celebrate healthy relationships and families and offer community members opportunities to connect with the important people in their lives.

Here's a list of events you can still participate in this week:

Sundays Unplugged at Greensboro Children’s Museum

Take time to disconnect from technology so you can connect with the children in your life! Every Sunday in February, each adult that turns in their phone to the front desk staff while visiting will receive one free adult admission.

Healthy Relationships Initiative Oral History Project

In partnership with Greensboro Public Library and the Smith Senior Center, we’re interviewing adults age 55 and older to learn their life lessons on healthy relationships. Interviews will begin in February!

2.15.17, 7 pm: HRI Night at the UNCG Men’s Basketball Game

Join HRI and enjoy some family fun or a date night at the UNCG men’s basketball game. Purchase your tickets by 2 p.m. on February 14th through HRI for a discounted rate of $5 per ticket. Learn more about HRI by visiting our exhibit before the game.

2.16-17.17: Random Acts of Kindness Days in Guilford County

We’re offering tips and resources to spread kindness throughout our community!



2.18.17: Safe Conversations® Workshop for Couples

Adult couples can learn how to transform conflict into connections at this workshop with nationally-recognized marriage therapists, Dr. Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt. Space is limited to 140 people (70 couples). Advance Registration Required.

2.28.17: #RelationshipGoals: Tech Safety in Teen Relationships Workshop for Parents and Teens

Parents & Students: Learn from local experts about tech-related safety risks that teens face today in their relationships, including dating, friendships, and peer relationships. Learn about local resources and how to stay safe in relationships in the digital age.



For more information, you can visit HRI's website.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY